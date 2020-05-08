Jack Clarke Purchases 24 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.29) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($198.90).

MSLH opened at GBX 600 ($7.89) on Friday. Marshalls plc has a 12-month low of GBX 505 ($6.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 614.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 738.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.65 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Marshalls’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 544 ($7.16).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

