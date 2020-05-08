Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Trading Up 1.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)’s share price was up 1.9% on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $176.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Jack Henry & Associates traded as high as $177.57 and last traded at $179.51, approximately 262,977 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 544,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.20.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.57.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after buying an additional 368,890 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5,804.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 201,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,830.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after buying an additional 201,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

