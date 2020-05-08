Jack W. Schuler Buys 1,204 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,064.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.91. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.