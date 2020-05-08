Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WETF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $455.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Wisdom Tree Investments has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,925 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,417,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 201,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 609,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

