Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAB. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE:WAB opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

