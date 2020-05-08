Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WillScot Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of WSC opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. WillScot has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -288.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,020,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,505,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 192,160 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,397,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 46,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

