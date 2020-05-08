Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €27.10 ($31.51) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.70 ($35.70).

DWS opened at €29.80 ($34.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($46.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.00.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

