Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QTS. Cowen began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.77.

NYSE:QTS opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $68.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,627 shares of company stock worth $3,624,817. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

