JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.68

Shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and traded as low as $32.96. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 2,838 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

