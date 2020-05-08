Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,327 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Alphabet by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,094,000 after buying an additional 220,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,198.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

