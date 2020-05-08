Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 46,978 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 39,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

