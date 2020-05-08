Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $6.81 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.65. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.