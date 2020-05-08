Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.