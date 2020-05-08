JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target to $24.50

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Afya in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Afya from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.24.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Afya has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Afya by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

