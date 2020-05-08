Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,198.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

