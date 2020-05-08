Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €59.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.91 ($63.85).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA stock opened at €48.62 ($56.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €44.15 and its 200-day moving average is €47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 52 week high of €54.48 ($63.35).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.