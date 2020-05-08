Kevin M. Curley Acquires 3,400 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $19,856.00.

TRST opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $574.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.24. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $17,216,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,163 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

