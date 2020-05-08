KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WLK. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

Shares of WLK opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $5,270,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

