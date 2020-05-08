KeyCorp Boosts Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $47.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

PATK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $959.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.27 per share, for a total transaction of $532,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,512.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 14,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $821,538.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,346,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,614 shares of company stock worth $654,689 and have sold 74,479 shares worth $4,119,738. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 724.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 557,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,090,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,745,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at $5,503,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $6,460,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

