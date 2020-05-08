Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $96.99 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

