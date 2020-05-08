Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,832 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

