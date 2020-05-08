KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.91

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and traded as low as $27.41. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 5,061 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on KHNGY. BNP Paribas downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

