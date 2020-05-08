Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Lands’ End worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 87,662 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,380,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jignesh Patel acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

