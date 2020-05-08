Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

LAUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,776,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

