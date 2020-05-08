Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $289.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lawson Products by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lawson Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

