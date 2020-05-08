Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $57.00 at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOGI. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,548,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

