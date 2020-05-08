Loop Capital Boosts Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Price Target to $34.00

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Kraton alerts:

NYSE KRA opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kraton has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $438.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.17.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Kraton had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $427.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 68,446 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.