Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Guggenheim

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSGS. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $308.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $365.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $168.59 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $161.15 and a one year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $628.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

