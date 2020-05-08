Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $121.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,158.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 135,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $11,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 92,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 38,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

