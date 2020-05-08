Main Street Research LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Research LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

NYSE T opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

