Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after buying an additional 365,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after buying an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,529,000 after buying an additional 193,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $421,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after buying an additional 730,249 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

