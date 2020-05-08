Mark Lewis Sells 13,811 Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Stock

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20), for a total transaction of £44,057.09 ($57,954.60).

MONY opened at GBX 326.80 ($4.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 293.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 321.63. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, analysts predict that Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC will post 1859.4289901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MONY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.20) price target (down previously from GBX 415 ($5.46)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.66).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.