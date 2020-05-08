Markston International LLC Has $21.41 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Markston International LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.0% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

