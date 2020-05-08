Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 202,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.60 and its 200-day moving average is $241.98. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.17.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

