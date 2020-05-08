Martin Rowland Acquires 60,000 Shares of ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Martin Rowland purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,100 ($53.93) per share, for a total transaction of £2,460,000 ($3,235,990.53).

Shares of LON ULS opened at GBX 42.25 ($0.56) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company has a market cap of $27.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.45. ULS Technology PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.08).

ULS Technology Company Profile

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

