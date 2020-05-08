McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.74. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $280.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

