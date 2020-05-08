Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading 15.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) shares traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $96.55 and last traded at $87.10, 1,021,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 236% from the average session volume of 304,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after buying an additional 84,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medifast by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 56,297 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Medifast by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $887.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.14.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

