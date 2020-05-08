MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEG. Raymond James lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.27.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.28. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.07. The firm has a market cap of $967.41 million and a P/E ratio of -14.71.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$760.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$90,000.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

