MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.27.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG stock opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.41 million and a PE ratio of -14.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.28.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig purchased 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,000.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.