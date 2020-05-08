Megaport (ASX:MP1) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.54

Megaport Ltd (ASX:MP1)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$13.54 ($9.60) and last traded at A$13.22 ($9.38), with a volume of 754689 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$12.22 ($8.67).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$10.83 and its 200 day moving average is A$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

In related news, insider Vincent English 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th.

Megaport Company Profile (ASX:MP1)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

