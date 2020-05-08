Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,369 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

