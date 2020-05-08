Molina Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

MOH stock opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $187.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

