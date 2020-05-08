Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ (MNTA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $40,878.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,235.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $38,057.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,310 shares of company stock worth $3,621,047. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

