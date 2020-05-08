Morgan Stanley Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $177.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.23.

CLX stock opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Clorox has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,695 shares of company stock worth $45,118,526. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after buying an additional 207,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

