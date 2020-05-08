Morgan Stanley Boosts Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $54.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Concho Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Concho Resources by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Concho Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

