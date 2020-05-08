Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.06. 1,461,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,589. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

