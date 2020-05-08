Morgan Stanley Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $40.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.13.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.