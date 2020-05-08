Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to Hold

Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Morguard North American has a 52-week low of C$13.17 and a 52-week high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$61.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

About Morguard North American

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

