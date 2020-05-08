Morse Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

