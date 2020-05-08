Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $515.36

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.36 and traded as high as $570.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at $547.00, with a volume of 39,574 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reduced their price objective on Mortgage Advice Bureau from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 651.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,298 ($1,707.45). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £298.30 ($392.40). Insiders purchased a total of 792 shares of company stock valued at $477,334 in the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

